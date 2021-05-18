Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.