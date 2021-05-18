Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 36,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,556. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55.

