Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,104,000. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

