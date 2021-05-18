Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.07 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.