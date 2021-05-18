Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.27.
Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$460.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.