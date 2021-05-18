Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.