Cardinal Health’s (CAH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

