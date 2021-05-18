Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $179,320.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 401,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

