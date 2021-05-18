CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.