CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells $185,794.56 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alfredo Gomez sold 6,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 824,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,607. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $747.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 886,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in CarParts.com by 32.0% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 37.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 67.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 160,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

