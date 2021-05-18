Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,396,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $281,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.90. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

