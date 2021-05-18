Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.25. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

