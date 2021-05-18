Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

