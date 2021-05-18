Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0038 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $11,885.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.