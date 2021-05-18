CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. CCL Industries has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

