CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

