CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%.

CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 689,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.09.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

