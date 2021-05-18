Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLLS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

