Centamin plc (CEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CEY opened at GBX 120.65 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.84. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

In other news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

