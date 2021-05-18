Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 240,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,499. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

