Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 665

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Cerillion stock traded up GBX 35.25 ($0.46) on Monday, reaching GBX 705.25 ($9.21). The company had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,369. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.87. The firm has a market cap of £208.14 million and a PE ratio of 80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

