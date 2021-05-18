Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

