Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 77,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. Cerus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

