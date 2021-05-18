CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 30152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $24,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

