CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.