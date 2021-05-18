Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

