Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $887.36 million-$887.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.13 million.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.750-10.000 EPS.
CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.00.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.83. 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,990. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.91.
In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
