Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $887.36 million-$887.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.13 million.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.750-10.000 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.83. 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,990. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.