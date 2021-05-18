ChatCoin Price Down 22.7% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $328,871.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,647.31 or 1.00003860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00195646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004381 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

