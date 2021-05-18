China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

COE traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,377. The firm has a market cap of $388.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.