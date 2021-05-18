China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
COE traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,377. The firm has a market cap of $388.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $31.00.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
