Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$14.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 300,595 shares trading hands.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.