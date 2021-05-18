Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down to $199.21

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.21, but opened at $193.44. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $196.11, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

