Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down to $199.21

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.21, but opened at $193.44. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $196.11, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
