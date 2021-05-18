CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

