CIBC Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

