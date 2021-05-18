Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $450.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.74.

ROKU opened at $312.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -371.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.42. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

