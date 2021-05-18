Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Compass Point from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

