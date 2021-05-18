City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,258. The firm has a market cap of $483.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.