Civitas Social Housing Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CSH opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.11 million and a P/E ratio of 27.21.
About Civitas Social Housing
