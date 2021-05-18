Civitas Social Housing Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSH opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.11 million and a P/E ratio of 27.21.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

