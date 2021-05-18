Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

CLAR stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.00 million, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

