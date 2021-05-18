ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NYSE:EMO opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.