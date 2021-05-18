ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
NYSE:EMO opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
