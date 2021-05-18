Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

