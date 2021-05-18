Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading 10% Higher

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.45. 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Clene alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $565.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.