Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,350. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.