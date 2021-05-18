Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,703. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

