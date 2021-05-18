CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.89

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,578 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

