Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 65,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,016. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

