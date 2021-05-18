Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,550. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 100.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.