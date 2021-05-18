Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 4th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. Cognex has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

