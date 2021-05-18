CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $224,478.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00117282 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.