CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 84.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 84.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 84.3% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $90,439.86 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008147 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 138.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

