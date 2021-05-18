Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

